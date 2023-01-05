Sturgis, Belle Fourche get funds for environmental projects

(KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sturgis and Belle Fourche are among nine communities receiving a share of $103.5 million earmarked by the state for environmental projects.

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources approved the grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects.

Sturgis receives a $10,339,000 loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund. The money will help replace inadequate sanitary sewer mains, according to a release from the DANR.

The city will keep part of its existing main, but flow will be partially diverted to a new main. This is expected to address surcharge and backflow problems as well as cut operational costs.

Belle Fourche gets a $72,000 Solid Waste Management Program grant to buy a pre-shredding machine. The machine, according to DANR, will reduce the size of materials to be baled, improving efficiency and extend the life of the city’s landfill.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions didn't have a jackpot winner so the Friday drawing is worth at least $940 million.
Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million sold in Rapid City
Rapid city mother is looking for her teenage daughter.
Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen
The man arrested in Saturday’s deadly rollover crash on East North Street in Rapid City was in...
Custer man has bond reduced in deadly rollover crash
Child pornography charges filed against a Vale, S.D., couple.
Vale couple arrested on child pornography charges
Leon Plumman is charged with attempted murder following a North Rapid shooting.
Bond denied for Rapid City Man charged with attempted murder

Latest News

South Dakota’s MMIP: Community group formed to search within minutes when a Native American is...
AG forms Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Advisory Council
Prosecutors haven not decided on the death penalty following the August double murder.
Death penalty yet to be decided in North Rapid double homicide
Pennington County Sheriff's Office is investigating possible neglect in the death of these...
Investigation under way concerning horse deaths
Just like a dog or a cat, horses are a long term commitment that require a lot of work.
‘Horsing around’ does not fly when working with horses