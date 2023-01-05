Sheriff’s office seizes more than a dozen horses

Dead horses are scattered around a rural Rapid City property following the December snowstorms.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office seized 14 horses and two donkeys as they continue a criminal investigation into the deaths of other horses.

Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue in rural Rapid City. The animals were taken to a secure, undisclosed location where they will receive veterinary attention, according to a release from the PCSO.

The investigation began after a complaint was filed Dec. 28, about horses on the property being found dead following the December snowstorms. Photos shot by concerned people showed the horses dead, scattered around the property. The sheriff’s office didn’t release how many horses had died but some estimates put the toll at 12.

The PCSO and the state Animal Industry Board are heading the investigation. According to the PCSO release, more information will be released later.

People can help with the cost of care and feeding of the seized animals by contacting Investigator Jake Fredericksen at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-6113.

