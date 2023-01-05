Roberts County Sheriff identifies two arrested in Nov. drug bust

Authorities say both Rex Godfrey and Jessica Eagle have been charged with Possession of a...
Authorities say both Rex Godfrey and Jessica Eagle have been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in Schedule I or II With the Intent to Distribute with three or more related items (2 counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance in Schedule I or II (two counts), Possession of more than One Ounce but Less Than One-Half Pound of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, Keeping a Place for the Use or Sale of Controlled Substances, and Possession of More than Two Ounces but Less than One-Half Pound of Marijuana.(Roberts County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office identified the two people arrested in the large November drug bust.

According to Sheriff Tyler Appel’s Facebook post, officers exercised a search warrant on Nov. 29 and found approximately 3.38 ounces (95.82 grams) of cocaine, over 70 hydrocodone pills, over two ounces of marijuana, two loaded handguns, scales, baggies, over $6,000 dollars, and ledgers believed to be associated with the distribution of these illicit narcotics. Officers also found sixteen lower rifle components that appeared to be used to manufacture fully operational rifles.

Authorities say both Rex Godfrey and Jessica Eagle have been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in Schedule I or II With the Intent to Distribute with three or more related items (2 counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance in Schedule I or II (two counts), Possession of more than One Ounce but Less Than One-Half Pound of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, Keeping a Place for the Use or Sale of Controlled Substances, and Possession of More than Two Ounces but Less than One-Half Pound of Marijuana.

All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors haven not decided on the death penalty following the August double murder.
Death penalty yet to be decided in North Rapid double homicide
Mega Millions didn't have a jackpot winner so the Friday drawing is worth at least $940 million.
Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million sold in Rapid City
Child pornography charges filed against a Vale, S.D., couple.
Vale couple arrested on child pornography charges
Dead horses are scattered around a rural Rapid City property following the December snowstorms.
Sheriff’s office seizes more than a dozen horses
Rapid city mother is looking for her teenage daughter.
Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen

Latest News

Elevate Rapid City hosted a luncheon at The Monument to discuss the 2022 Black Hills Regional...
Black Hills Regional Housing Study takes a look at projected growth for the region
Pennington County has 34 outdoor sirens to alert people of an emergency. These sirens are...
Emergency outdoor sirens will be paused for two months
With an increasing awareness of the importance of mental health, the Pivot Point Stabilization...
KOTA Territory News - 530PM Weekdays - VOD - clipped version
Community leaders, law enforcement officials, and members of the state’s attorney’s office meet...
Community leaders hold discussion on public safety concerns
Elevate Rapid hosts a luncheon to view the results of a 2022 housing study.
Black Hills Regional Housing Study takes a look at projected growth for the region