Philip coach Jana Jones passes away at age 63

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Philip boys basketball coach Jana Jones has passed away at the age of 63. Jones was a pioneer in South Dakota high school basketball. In 1990 she became the first woman to serve as the head coach of a South Dakota high school boys team when she took over the reigns at Midland. She graduated from Wall high school and Black Hills State. She took over as the Scotties boys head coach in 2019.

