600,000 people in the U.S go missing every year

KOTA Territory TV
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 600,000 people go missing every year in the United States according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS).

According to the South Dakota’s Attorney General office, there are currently 92 juveniles missing in the state.

When someone does go missing the police should be the first people to call. They need as much information as possible to file a report.

“Once that report is completed then it’ll get sent to our investigation division. And our detectives will take that case, generally within 24 hours, and take a look at it, start to develop leads, and really work those leads to hopefully finding that missing person,” said Capt. Christian Sigel, Rapid City Police Department.

If you know someone you has gone missing you can contact the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131.

