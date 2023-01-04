Winter snow sparks season of pile burning in the Black Hills

The Forest Service will conduct slash pile burns in the Black Hills this winter. This is a...
The Forest Service will conduct slash pile burns in the Black Hills this winter. This is a burn that was conducted in 2011. (U.S. Forest Service photo by Beth Steinhauer) (KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thousands of hand and machine slash piles will be burned in the Black Hills National Forest, now that there is enough snow cover, according to a release from the Forest Service.

The piles, created from timber sale slash and tree thinning operations, will only be ignited when Forest Service managers believe the burning can be done safely. This depends on snow cover, wind, temperature, available staffing, and smoke dispersal.

“It is very important to reduce fire and insect hazards by reducing fuel buildup,” said Jason Virtue, Black Hills National Forest fire management officer. “We appreciate the support from the communities. Being able to reduce these fuels this time of year makes fire suppression operations safer during the summer months.”

Smoke will be visible across the Black Hills for the next several months.

Burning slash piles will be monitored for several days after being lit.

For pile burning information and notifications, follow the Black Hills National Forest on the Great Plains Fire Information page: http://gpfireinfo.blogspot.com/, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blackhillsnf and/or Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlackHillsNF

