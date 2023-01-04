There’s a new sheriff in Pennington County

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday morning, Pennington County officially swore in a new sheriff.

Brian Mueller was sworn in along with the rest of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. During the ceremony, Mueller hinted at not making a lot of changes to the system already in place but rather working with the resources available to build off of what’s already there. He says the current system in place is “strong” and doesn’t need much work.

Members of the Rapid City Police department were also sworn in with the sheriff’s office to show the unity between the PCSO and the RCPD.

“We have a great long-standing relationship between the Pennington County Sheriff’s office and the Rapid City Police Department. Something that I am very proud of, and I’ll continue to build on as the next sheriff,” said Mueller.

One of the things Mueller hopes to get done throughout his time as sheriff is setting up community forums to get residents of Pennington County more involved in what the PCSO is doing.

