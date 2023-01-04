Rate of pay approval for Pennington County Election Day workers

The Pennington County Commissioners set the rate of pay for Election Day workers on Tuesday.
The Pennington County Commissioners set the rate of pay for Election Day workers on Tuesday.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The pay rate for Election Day poll workers was set by the Pennington County Commission Tuesday morning.

According to the Pennington County auditor, these are the pay rates:

  • Superintendent, $275 per day (includes $30 for election school)
  • Deputy (with experience), $225 per day (includes $30 for election school)
  • Deputy (first time), $200 per day (includes $30 for election school)
  • Absentee precinct superintendent, $15 per hour
  • Absentee precinct deputy, $12.50 per hour

The auditor is also considering adjusting the pay rate for workers in 2024.

“You know, we’ll take a look at it again when we start the budgeting process for 2024, and maybe we’ll increase it a little bit more. I wish we could pay them more because the work that they do is just invaluable. You can’t have an election without poll workers and we appreciate everything that they do,” said Pennington County auditor Cindy Mohler.

