Rapid City youths continue to ‘hitch a ride’ for free

More young people opted to ride Rapid City buses to and from school last year.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Youth Ride Free program continues to prove popular, increasing in ridership last year.

The program reported hikes in seven of the nine months that youth were in school during 2022. This was a 9.6 percent increase over 2021, according to a release from the city. Only April and December saw a drop in ridership.

“It was a great year overall for the Youth Ride Free program,” said Megan Gould-Stabile, Rapid Transit System manager.  “December was a tough month with most students out for up to two weeks.”

The city tallied 35,114 youth passenger trips from January through May, and September through December. This was a 10 percent increase over the same period the year before.

“Any time you have an increase in ridership over the year before in most of the months, it shows the program continues to be a success,” Gould-Stabile added.

Click on Youth Ride Free or contact RTS at 605-394-6631 for more information.

