Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hailey Fischer went missing Nov. 29. Just 17 days before her 16th birthday. Hailey is described as a fun-loving, and happy girl who loves her animals.

It started as a normal morning. Stephany Fischer, Haileys mom, went to wake up Hailey for school but Hailey was gone. All that was left was a note.

“I was frantic, and it’s been nonstop ever since,” said Stephany.

Hailey has now been missing for just over a month. Stephany believes her daughter may have taken off with a 35-year-old man, who Stephany has tried multiples times to cut off communication with for both herself and Hailey.

“Like I was saying how men can kidnap our kids and get away with it, I said no, and he can do it anyway. There is nothing anybody is doing about it. People have kept her from me, turned her against me. It’s really not fair,” said Stephany.

Stephany has been following numerous tips trying to bring her daughter home.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t get to celebrate her birthday with her, or Christmas, or New Year’s,” said Stephany

Hailey is described as 5′2″ around 125 lbs.; a Caucasian female, with blue eyes, and strawberry or blonde hair.

If you or someone you know has any information about Hailey’s whereabouts you can contact the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131.

“Hailey you know my number, just please get ahold of me, I love you,” said Stephany

