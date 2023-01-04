Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen

Rapid city mother is looking for her teenage daughter.
Rapid city mother is looking for her teenage daughter.(Stephany Fischer)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hailey Fischer went missing Nov. 29. Just 17 days before her 16th birthday. Hailey is described as a fun-loving, and happy girl who loves her animals.

It started as a normal morning. Stephany Fischer, Haileys mom, went to wake up Hailey for school but Hailey was gone. All that was left was a note.

“I was frantic, and it’s been nonstop ever since,” said Stephany.

Hailey has now been missing for just over a month. Stephany believes her daughter may have taken off with a 35-year-old man, who Stephany has tried multiples times to cut off communication with for both herself and Hailey.

“Like I was saying how men can kidnap our kids and get away with it, I said no, and he can do it anyway. There is nothing anybody is doing about it. People have kept her from me, turned her against me. It’s really not fair,” said Stephany.

Stephany has been following numerous tips trying to bring her daughter home.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t get to celebrate her birthday with her, or Christmas, or New Year’s,” said Stephany

Hailey is described as 5′2″ around 125 lbs.; a Caucasian female, with blue eyes, and strawberry or blonde hair.

If you or someone you know has any information about Hailey’s whereabouts you can contact the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131.

“Hailey you know my number, just please get ahold of me, I love you,” said Stephany

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the Animal Industry Board are investigating the...
Investigation opened when horses found dead after snowstorms
Police arrest a Custer man on vehicular homicide charge following Rapid City crash Saturday...
Custer man is arrested following deadly crash in North Rapid City
Police respond to active crime scene on Jackson Boulevard, Rapid City, in 2022.
Attorney general releases Crime in South Dakota 2021 report
A former Correctional officer at the Mike Durfee Prison in Springfield hopes that others won’t...
South Dakota Department of Corrections faces racial harassment, discrimination federal lawsuit
Early Childhood Education
Early Learner South Dakota unveils plan to ease child care crisis

Latest News

Harley was appointed as the PSCO's therapy K9 by the new Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller.
Four-legged friend is appointed as therapy K9
The Pennington County Commissioners set the rate of pay for Election Day workers on Tuesday.
Rate of pay approval for Pennington County Election Day workers
Brian Muller was sworn in on Tuesday as the new Pennington County sheriff taking over for...
There’s a new sheriff in Pennington County
43-year-old Jamie Hayes Prince of Box Elder is charged with first degree murder in the death of...
Defense, prosecution agree on evidence deadlines for Jamie Hayes Prince case