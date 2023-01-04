Custer man has bond reduced in deadly rollover crash

20-year-old Nicolas Herman in court for bond hearing
The man arrested in Saturday’s deadly rollover crash on East North Street in Rapid City was in court Tuesday and requested a lower bond.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Alena Neves
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The man arrested in Saturday’s deadly rollover crash on East North Street in Rapid City was in court Tuesday, requesting a lower bond. Nicholas Herman, 20 of Custer, is charged with vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular battery, reckless driving, minor consumption, and DUI.

Police say he was the driver in an early morning crash that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say alcohol has been determined to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

In the bond hearing, Herman’s parents and attorney were present for the video court proceeding. Herman’s attorney requested a reduction in his $50,000 bond. The judge reduced his bond to $20,000 cash. Herman is no longer listed in the Pennington County jail roster.

His next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17.

