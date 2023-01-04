Bond denied for Rapid City Man charged with attempted murder

Leon Plumman is accused of shooting another man Dec. 27
Leon Plumman is charged with attempted murder following a North Rapid shooting.
Leon Plumman is charged with attempted murder following a North Rapid shooting.(Pennington County Sheriffs Office)
By Alena Neves
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The man accused in a December shooting on the 900 block of Seventh Street appeared in court on Tuesday.

Leon Plumman, 34 of Rapid City, made his first appearance in a video court proceeding from the Pennington County Jail. The judge in this case denied his bond request and Plumman has been ordered back to jail. He’s charged with attempted murder, obstruction, possession of a controlled substance, intentional damage to property and unlawful occupancy.

According to police, Plumman shot a man Dec. 27. The man who was shot sustained serious injuries but were not considered life threatening. His name has not been released by authorities.

Plumman was arrested on the morning of Friday, Dec. 30, when police were called about a man causing a disturbance on North Street.

He is expected back in court for another preliminary hearing Jan. 18.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid city mother is looking for her teenage daughter.
Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the Animal Industry Board are investigating the...
Investigation opened when horses found dead after snowstorms
43-year-old Jamie Hayes Prince of Box Elder is charged with first degree murder in the death of...
Defense, prosecution agree on evidence deadlines for Jamie Hayes Prince case
Brian Muller was sworn in on Tuesday as the new Pennington County sheriff taking over for...
There’s a new sheriff in Pennington County
Police arrest a Custer man on vehicular homicide charge following Rapid City crash Saturday...
Custer man is arrested following deadly crash in North Rapid City

Latest News

Innovation & technology combine in the Assistive Technology department of Black Hills works,...
Innovation & technology combine in Black Hills Works, providing independence
Setting realistic expectations might be better for your physical and mental health in the long...
New Years Expectations: setting realistic goals for yourself in 2023
Fireworks are legal in South Dakota for the New Year's celebration but know the rules.
Firework safety tips if you plan to celebrate big this New Year’s Eve
Humane Society of the Black Hills could use more families welcoming furry friends.
Humane Society sees an uptick in people surrendering man’s best friend