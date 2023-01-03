Thune takes oath of office for the fourth consecutive term

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, the 118th Congress started their session, beginning with senate members being sworn in. Senator John Thune, who was elected in November by a 70% majority, says he plans to use his seniority and leadership to ensure South Dakota has a spot at the table.

“For me, it’s keeping South Dakota’s priorities front and center, you know plurally. The experience and seniority in leadership opportunities I have in front of me in the concession of congress, I intend to use that to full advantage for South Dakota,” said Thune.

Thune helped craft four previous farm bills with the fifth being the 2023 Farm Bill. Thune says the Farm Bill can be difficult to put together because it covers the entirety of the United States, with some states having more agricultural producers than others. It’s the battle of US regions and commodities.

“Most of the spending in the Farm Bill is 80% to 85% in the nutrition title. As we try and come up with a balanced bill, we’ll have to do it at a time when we’re going to have, I would guess, a fairly limited baseline to work with,” explained Thune. “Anything you add in one title of the Farm Bill, means you’re probably going to have to take away from someplace else.”

There are 12 titles to the Farm Bill and Thune says his top three priorities for the upcoming bill are crop insurance, updating the commodity title, and modernizing and updating the outdated disaster title that helps farmers and ranchers during natural disasters.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.