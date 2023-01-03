SDSU and NDSU ready to square off for National Championship

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State football team will play North Dakota State in Sunday’s FCS national championship game. The Jackrabbits head to Frisco with a 13-1 record while the Bison check with a 12-2 mark. SDSU won the regular season meeting between the two teams 23-21. Sunday’s championship game kicks off at noon and you can see it on KOTA-TV.

