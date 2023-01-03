Quieter weather expected into next week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly sunny skies are likely on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for many, right around average for this time of year.

Clouds and a few light snow showers will be possible later on Friday and into Saturday morning. Most of that precipitation will be in the hills and west into Wyoming. Temperatures will fall a bit into the low to mid 30s for many, but temperatures are expected to rise above average by Sunday and for much of the following week. We should see 40s Sunday and Monday in Rapid City.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the Animal Industry Board are investigating the...
Investigation opened when horses found dead after snowstorms
Police arrest a Custer man on vehicular homicide charge following Rapid City crash Saturday...
Custer man is arrested following deadly crash in North Rapid City
Police respond to active crime scene on Jackson Boulevard, Rapid City, in 2022.
Attorney general releases Crime in South Dakota 2021 report
A former Correctional officer at the Mike Durfee Prison in Springfield hopes that others won’t...
South Dakota Department of Corrections faces racial harassment, discrimination federal lawsuit
Early Childhood Education
Early Learner South Dakota unveils plan to ease child care crisis

Latest News

Snow showers taper off tonight, but slippery spots likely Tuesday morning
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
Snowy today, then mostly dry.
Mild end to 2022 before snow kicks off the new year
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Quiet weather as we close 2022