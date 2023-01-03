Fog likely overnight for western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fog is expected to develop this evening and linger into the morning hours. It could be dense at times. With temperatures below freezing much of the night, be cautious of slippery spots on roads, sidewalks and other surfaces. Temperatures will be in the teens for many.

Once the fog lifts, expect sunny skies for your Wednesday! High temperatures will be in the 30s for much of the area. A few will stay in the 20s. Fog is possible farther out on the plains Wednesday night, but plenty of sunshine sticks around Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the 30s.

Mostly cloudy skies are likely Friday, with a slight chances of some snow showers for northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills. Minimal impacts expected with a dusting of snow at best.

Temperatures this weekend will reach the 40s by Sunday and we will stay in the 40s for much of next week as plenty of sunshine is expected.

