Businesses prepare for annual Black Hills Regional Job Fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - March 1, 2023, the Black Hills Regional Job Fair will unite employers and prospective employees. Until February 1, businesses can sign-up for a booth at the fair, which takes place at The Monument. One organizer says around 1,000 people make their way to meet with potential employers.

Head to sdjobfairs.com to sign up and find out the details. Business that sign up before February 1, 2023, to take advantage of the early bird special. Watch the interview with Jeff Wangen, a Farmers Insurance Agency Owner, for more information.

