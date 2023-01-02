What are your New Year’s resolutions?

(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The New Year is officially here, and with that comes New Year’s resolutions.

According to a survey in 2022 only 23% of people planned to make a resolution with the most popular being living healthier, losing weight, and personal improvement and happiness.

We went downtown Rapid City to ask people what their New Year’s resolutions are.

“get a girlfriend,” said Deji Brown.

“My New Year’s resolution is to save more money,” said Emma Blomme.

“My New Year’s resolution really is you know I’ve always had this lifelong obsession with William Howard Taft, and I know there is a really wonderful statue of William Howard Taft just down the road here actually in downtown Rapid City. And you know my friends and I, we came on this New Year’s trip, and I think my ultimate goal of this trip is to meet William Howard Taft, that statue that is,” said Nathan Sagsveen

“I actually made like 15 New Year’s resolutions this year and the first one was to get back into reading my bible everyday, I stopped doing that, exercise everyday again, ever since I moved here, I stopped that,” said Michael Encke

“My New Year’s resolution is to start eating healthier,” said Sawyer Clarkson

“My New Year’s resolution is to be more active and come out here more, and do more ice skating, and skiing,” said Reina Wilson

Whether or not your made your resolution, there is history to where it was first derived from.

New Year’s resolutions according to History.com started from the ancient Babylonians 4000 years ago. Although they did not celebrate the new year in January, they celebrated in mid-March when they planted crops. The Babylonians would have a religious festival for 12 days straight and made promises to the gods to return any objects they had borrowed and to pay off their debt.

