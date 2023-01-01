DPS sets January sobriety checkpoints

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety will ring in the new year with sobriety checkpoints in 15 counties this month (January).

Checkpoints will be in Brown, Brule, Butte, Clay, Davison, Day, Fall River, Jones, Lake, Lawrence, Meade, Minnehaha, Spink, Stanley, and Walworth counties. While the counties are made public, the specific locations and dates are not.

DPS conducts these checkpoints and announces them in the hope that people won’t drink and drive. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.

