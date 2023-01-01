Custer man is arrested following deadly crash in North Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A person is dead and a driver is arrested for vehicular homicide following an early morning rollover crash Saturday on East North Street, Rapid City.

Police arrested 20-yearold Nicholas Herman of Custer. As well as vehicular homicide, Herman is charged with two counts of vehicular battery, minor consuming, reckless driving and driving under the influence.

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Names of the crash victims were not released.

The Rapid City Police Department’s critical accident reconstruction team is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.