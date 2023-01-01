B-1 bomber zooms over Tournament of Roses parade, game

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1 Lancer bomber has a special mission in the new year. The bomber will fly over the Tournament of Roses parade and then the Rose Bowl football game Monday, Jan. 2.

A B-2 Spirit bomber from Whiteman AFB, Mo., was supposed to perform the flyovers but the fleet was grounded following an emergency landing at the base Dec. 10.

The game flyover kicks off the 109th Rose Bowl Game between Utah Utes vs the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Ellsworth is home to two B-1 bomber squadrons and is in line to be the first base to fly the new B-21 Raider.

