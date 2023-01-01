Attorney general releases Crime in South Dakota 2021 report

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As 2022 ends the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office releases its Crime in South Dakota 2021 report.

The 2021 report, according to a release from the AG office, shows the work of law enforcement agencies across the state, helping in determining the allocation of personnel as well as information and technology resources.

“Criminal statistics are an indispensable asset to aid in identifying trends in criminal activity,” said Interim Director of the Division of Criminal Investigation Chad Mosteller. “And that helps law enforcement officers and agencies in their efforts to keep South Dakota communities safe.”

South Dakota law enforcement agencies reported 38,160 arrests involving 69,277 offenses in 2021. More serious offenses accounted for a total of 15,210 arrests and include the following:

Murder (1st and 2nd degree) - 9

Sex offenses - 76

Assault - 5,070

Larceny/theft - 908

Fraud - 574

Drug/narcotic - 6,928

Prostitution - 7

Kidnapping - 64

Robbery - 52

Arson - 17

Burglary - 204

Motor vehicle theft - 270

Counterfeiting - 152

Embezzlement - 12

Stolen property - 167

Destruction of property - 386

Pornography/obscene material - 26

Weapon law violations - 274

Less serious offenses included the following;

DUI-5,654

Liquor law violations - 1,526

Disorderly conduct - 2,615

In November 2022 the Attorney General’s Office hired a full-time Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator and, going forward, the Office will collect incidents investigated on Indian Country and report them in this publication. That information has not previously been included in the state totals and is not included in the 2021 report.

You can read the full report here.

