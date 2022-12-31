Mild end to 2022 before snow kicks off the new year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mild temperatures are expected for many to end the year. Highs will reach the 40s for many, with some staying in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected for much of the day. Skies will cloud up Saturday night with snow showers likely to kick off the new year.

A Winter Storm watch is in place for Fall River, Oglala Lakota, Jackson and Bennett Counties from midnight Sunday night/Monday morning through 11 a.m. Tuesday. Accumulating snow is likely in these spots with accumulations up to 6″ or higher looking likely. Expect low visibility and difficult travel Sunday night through Tuesday morning in these areas.

At some point this weekend, likely sometime Sunday morning, upgrades will be issued in the form of Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories. The weather models are starting to come into agreement, which increases confidence in the storm track and snow totals. You can find more details on the snow totals expected in the video to the right of this forecast text.

The worst of the storm will impact parts of Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Minnesota and eastern South Dakota. If you have any travel plans for the holiday weekend, especially south to Denver or east to Sioux Falls, Omaha or Minneapolis, you might want to change your plans as travel will be impacted greatly due to this storm.

Temperatures will remain below normal through the middle of next week with highs climbing back into the 30s and 40s late next week and into the following weekend.

