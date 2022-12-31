Mild end to 2022 before snow kicks off the new year

By David Stradling
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mild temperatures are expected for many to end the year. Highs will reach the 40s for many, with some staying in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected for much of the day. Skies will cloud up Saturday night with snow showers likely to kick off the new year.

A Winter Storm watch is in place for Fall River, Oglala Lakota, Jackson and Bennett Counties from midnight Sunday night/Monday morning through 11 a.m. Tuesday. Accumulating snow is likely in these spots with accumulations up to 6″ or higher looking likely. Expect low visibility and difficult travel Sunday night through Tuesday morning in these areas.

At some point this weekend, likely sometime Sunday morning, upgrades will be issued in the form of Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories. The weather models are starting to come into agreement, which increases confidence in the storm track and snow totals. You can find more details on the snow totals expected in the video to the right of this forecast text.

The worst of the storm will impact parts of Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Minnesota and eastern South Dakota. If you have any travel plans for the holiday weekend, especially south to Denver or east to Sioux Falls, Omaha or Minneapolis, you might want to change your plans as travel will be impacted greatly due to this storm.

Temperatures will remain below normal through the middle of next week with highs climbing back into the 30s and 40s late next week and into the following weekend.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
GoFundMe for 12-year-old who died in blizzard surpasses goal in less than 24 hours
Police: Sioux Falls man becomes victim of bitcoin fraud
Nick Tilsen confronted two officers, who were on NDN Collective, private property, with...
RCPD traffic stop escalates with confrontation
A Rapid City woman is sentenced for drug trafficking.
Rapid City woman sentenced to 14-year prison term for drug trafficking
Rapid City man is arrested Friday on attempted murder charge.
Rapid City police make arrest in Tuesday shooting

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Quiet weather as we close 2022
Mostly Sunny
Accumulating snow possible to begin the new year
Rapid City 7 day Forecast
Quiet weather to end 2022.
Not as warm to end 2022