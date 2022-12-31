Cornerstone Rescue Mission reacts to new White House homelessness plan

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - President Joe Biden says the White House is going ‘all in’ to come up with a solution to combat the growing homeless crisis in the United States.

The administration wants to see the population of unhoused people reduced by 25% by the year 2025.

Executive Director of the Cornerstone Rescue Mission Lysa Allison said that she’s happy the federal government is making an effort on an issue which has been affecting Rapid City for decades.

She adds that creating more housing options is the underlying problem in our area.

“The crisis is being exacerbated now, because we’re having a lot of other people wanting to move to our state who are not homeless, and of course we’re having the new Ellsworth addition,” Allison said. “They’re not causes at all, they’re wonderful things for the community, but we need to also be prepared for the homeless that have been without housing for years as well.”

Allison said that the South Dakota population explosion has put addressing the homelessness crisis on the back burner for the past couple of years.

Another stipulation in the Biden plan is rolling back what the White House Calls the ‘criminalization of homelessness.’

Allison said that she’s happy that law enforcement’s involvement in addressing homelessness is being alleviated by groups like Journey On.

“Law enforcement has kind of become this triage of seeing is someone is too mentally ill to go to the jail, or to the Mission, or not knowing what to do, taking them to the hospital for an emergency commitment, and it just kind of rolls from there.”

Allison also said that South Dakota’s focus on addressing the homeless veteran population has been ‘outstanding’, and says a national focus on that issue would also be welcome.

