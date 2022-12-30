As roads clear, relief rolls into Pine Ridge Reservation

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Juliana Alford
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills is still recovering from this month’s winter storms and some communities were hit harder than others.

First Families Now is a non-profit that teamed up with Faces of Little Bighorn to host their 8th annual ‘Warm up the Ridge.”

Faces of Little Bighorn is an art center based in Ohio that’s accepting donations to help the Lakota people of Pine Ridge Reservation as communities work to dig themselves out from a pair of winter storms.

“We started off with a pickup truck and the last couple of years have been a semi. This year we have three semi-trucks full of stuff that we brought out to First Families Now out here in Porcupine,” said Brent Stevens, founder of Warm Up the Ridge campaign.

This year they came to Porcupine and were able to give away fridges, about 250 heaters and fireplaces, blankets, and jackets. Everything was handed out to people on a first come first served basis.

First Families Now started four years ago to help bring sustainability to areas like the Pine Ridge Reservation. Alice Phelps, the organization’s director, says that they run several drives throughout the year for the holidays, giving away jackets and other essential items and right now they are giving away propane to families who need it.

“I’ve seen firsthand in our communities how the struggle for survival is on a daily basis with food and essential needs that need to be met,” said Phelps

Starting at 10 a.m. Friday another semi-truck will be dropping off food to hand out.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Hopkins was arrested Dec. 27, charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of a...
RCPD makes arrest in November shooting death
A Rapid City woman is sentenced for drug trafficking.
Rapid City woman sentenced to 14-year prison term for drug trafficking
The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
GoFundMe for 12-year-old who died in blizzard surpasses goal in less than 24 hours
Rapid City police investigate North Rapid shooting Tuesday night
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Noem commutes 7 sentences on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Dozens of geese at Canyon Lake Park have died from HPAI.
Dozens of geese are in danger in the Black Hills
Snow
Potential for accumulating snow to begin the new year
Police: Sioux Falls man becomes victim of bitcoin fraud
An easy, healthy recipe to bring to the family table this next year.
Cooking with Eric - Cannellini Beans with Tomatoes, Garlic and Sage