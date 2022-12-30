Rapid City school district has early childhood screenings

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area School District has two days of early childhood screenings next month, Jan. 9 and 30.

The screenings help identify a child’s development in language and articulation, concept development, hearing, vision, and motor skills. Findings from the screening, as well as ideas to help enhance a child’s development, will be shared with the parents.

The screenings are for children 3 to 5 years old. However, if your child is 5 on or before Sept. 1, they are kindergarten eligible and will not be screened at these sessions.

Parents need to make an appointment for the screening by calling 394-1813. Screenings will be conducted at Jefferson School, 21 Saint Joseph Street.

