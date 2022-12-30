Rapid City police make arrest in Tuesday shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 34-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, accused of shooting another man earlier in the week, according to a release from the Rapid City Police Department.

Leon Plumman, police say, shot the man in the 900 block of North Seventh Street Tuesday night. The name of the victim has not been released. He reportedly had a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Plumman was identified as the possible shooter Thursday and was taken into custody early Friday morning when he was found causing a disturbance on North First Street.

Plumman is in the Pennington County Jail on the attempted murder warrant. He also is charged with obstruction, possession of a controlled substance, intentional damage to property and unlawful occupancy.

