Economic volatility bring gas prices up from a week ago

It’s been a tumultuous year for gas prices as the national average reached nearly $5 a gallon...
It’s been a tumultuous year for gas prices as the national average reached nearly $5 a gallon in June.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many people were excited to see low gas prices heading into the holiday season, but now those prices have jumped back up significantly.

Experts at online gas price aggregator GasBuddy say this is due to economic volatility as we enter 2023.

It’s been a tumultuous year for gas prices as the national average reached nearly $5 a gallon in June.

GasBuddy says the forecast is looking better overall for the new year however, with the national average expected to peak at nearly four dollars a gallon in the summer.

They add demand remains low in the winter, but that’s expected to change as the temps go up.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
GoFundMe for 12-year-old who died in blizzard surpasses goal in less than 24 hours
Police: Sioux Falls man becomes victim of bitcoin fraud
Nick Tilsen confronted two officers, who were on NDN Collective, private property, with...
RCPD traffic stop escalates with confrontation
A Rapid City woman is sentenced for drug trafficking.
Rapid City woman sentenced to 14-year prison term for drug trafficking
Rapid City man is arrested Friday on attempted murder charge.
Rapid City police make arrest in Tuesday shooting

Latest News

The administration wants to see the population of unhoused people reduced by 25% by the year...
Cornerstone Rescue Mission reacts to new White House homelessness plan
for the new year
Mild end to 2022 with snow likely to kick off the new year
Fireworks are legal in South Dakota for the New Year's celebration but know the rules.
Firework safety tips if you plan to celebrate big this New Year’s Eve
Rapid City man is arrested Friday on attempted murder charge.
Rapid City police make arrest in Tuesday shooting