Dozens of geese are in danger in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as HPAI, has migrated from Europe to the United States and has landed in the Black Hills. A dozen dead geese were found floating in the water at Canyon Lake Park.

“We have not had the HPAI this badly in South Dakota; in western South Dakota ever. If the testing comes back on the 12 geese bodies that were taken yesterday by South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks for testing, if it does come back at this particularly virus, this will be the worst outbreak western South Dakota has ever experienced,” said Maggie Engler, executive director of the Black Hills Raptor Center.

In 2015 there was a different strain of the avian influenza outbreak in the United States. The strain currently in South Dakota has been circulating in Europe and made its way back to the states. Unfortunately, there is no cure for HPAI . It has to run its course until the temperatures warm up.

“Virus is actually being transferred to our domestic population of chickens, egg layers, and turkeys here in the state of South Dakota and across the United States,” South Dakota state veterinarian Beth Thompson said.

It can affect the economy through higher prices. Thompson says the CDC and other federal agencies are closely watching the virus. The virus is not transferable to humans, dogs, and cats.

“If you have pet birds at home or chicken flocks, do not go to Canyon Lake or anywhere that has a concentration of waterfowl; this virus gets spread by bird excrement and dander from birds, and getting that on your shoes and clothing and then taking that home can make sickness within your own birds,” said Engler.

Anyone who sees sick or dead birds is urged to contact GF&P. City officials also advise the public not to approach or feed the geese.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.