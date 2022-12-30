Catchy names adorn South Dakota DOT snowplows

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While there undoubtedly was a lot of grumbling over recent snowstorms, some people provided humorous names for South Dakota’s fleet of snowplows.

The state Department of Transportation picked 12 names out of 650 entries via a staff vote. In January, the winners will meet and have their photo with their named plow.

Winning names included:

Belle Fourche Area: Catch My Drift

Custer Area: Black Hills Cold Rush

Rapid City Area: Betty White-Out

Aberdeen Area: Luke Ice Walker

Huron Area: Thawsome

Mitchell Area: Sleetwood Mac

Mobridge Area: Snow Force One

Pierre Area: Little Plow on the Prairie

Sioux Falls Area: Blizzard Buster

Watertown Area: Snowmagator

Winner Area: Plowabunga

Yankton Area: 605 Polar Express

This was the third Name the Snowplow contest conducted by the DOT.

“As the recent December storms clearly demonstrated, our state public transportation system is vital not only for the citizens of South Dakota, but for those who rely on it from out-of-state as well,” said Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt, in a release.

“I want to publicly thank our SDDOT winter maintenance staff, and all public servants, for their dedicated efforts to keep our roads clear, and travelers safe, in some of the toughest winter weather conditions we’ve experienced in years.”

