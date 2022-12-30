Catchy names adorn South Dakota DOT snowplows

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While there undoubtedly was a lot of grumbling over recent snowstorms, some people provided humorous names for South Dakota’s fleet of snowplows.

The state Department of Transportation picked 12 names out of 650 entries via a staff vote. In January, the winners will meet and have their photo with their named plow.

Winning names included:

  • Belle Fourche Area: Catch My Drift
  • Custer Area: Black Hills Cold Rush
  • Rapid City Area: Betty White-Out
  • Aberdeen Area: Luke Ice Walker
  • Huron Area: Thawsome
  • Mitchell Area: Sleetwood Mac
  • Mobridge Area: Snow Force One
  • Pierre Area: Little Plow on the Prairie
  • Sioux Falls Area: Blizzard Buster
  • Watertown Area: Snowmagator
  • Winner Area: Plowabunga
  • Yankton Area: 605 Polar Express

This was the third Name the Snowplow contest conducted by the DOT.

“As the recent December storms clearly demonstrated, our state public transportation system is vital not only for the citizens of South Dakota, but for those who rely on it from out-of-state as well,” said Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt, in a release.

“I want to publicly thank our SDDOT winter maintenance staff, and all public servants, for their dedicated efforts to keep our roads clear, and travelers safe, in some of the toughest winter weather conditions we’ve experienced in years.”

