2 killed in rockslide at entrance to Yosemite National Park

FILE - Yosemite National Park is one of the most popular national parks in the U.S.
FILE - Yosemite National Park is one of the most popular national parks in the U.S.(Source: CNN/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A rockslide killed two people earlier this week near the entrance to Yosemite National Park, authorities said.

The deaths occurred at about 9 a.m. Tuesday on El Portal Road, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, KFSN-TV reported Thursday.

Their names and details of their deaths weren’t immediately released.

The rockfall closed a portion of the road near a park entrance for several hours, but it was later reopened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
GoFundMe for 12-year-old who died in blizzard surpasses goal in less than 24 hours
Nick Tilsen confronted two officers, who were on NDN Collective, private property, with...
RCPD traffic stop escalates with confrontation
A Rapid City woman is sentenced for drug trafficking.
Rapid City woman sentenced to 14-year prison term for drug trafficking
Police: Sioux Falls man becomes victim of bitcoin fraud
William Hopkins was arrested Dec. 27, charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of a...
RCPD makes arrest in November shooting death

Latest News

FILE - Afghan refugees walk through an Afghan refugee camp at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst,...
Afghan refugees in US face uncertainty as legislation stalls
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping,...
Putin, Xi vow closer ties as Russia bombards Ukraine again
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Trump’s tax returns to be released Friday after long fight
The Social Security benefit increase is expected to boost monthly payments by more than $140.
Social Security payments to get cost-of-living boost in January