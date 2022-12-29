Quiet weather to end 2022.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Look for quiet weather as we close the year. Friday will be mostly sunny with slightly above normal temperatures.

New Year’s Eve will have slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the 40s and partly cloudy skies. There will be some changes as we immediately begin the new year. A storm system is set to impact the plains Sunday through the middle of next week.

Right now there are two scenarios that could happen. The first is that the storm stays a little farther south and east of KOTA Territory. This would bring light accumulations to locations south of I-90. Scenario 2 would bring the storm track a little closer, resulting in accumulations for much of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming.

This storm looks nothing close to the previous two storms we just went through. Snow totals will be significantly less, the wind does not look to be anywhere as strong and there will not be a strong surge of Arctic air that follow.

Uncertainty with this storm remains high at the moment. It is still spinning up in the Pacific Ocean, more than a thousand miles away from us. Friday and Saturday should be the time frame where we have better sampling of this storm system as it moves onto the west coast.

