Order early for New Year’s drivers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s no secret Rapid City doesn’t have many options for transportation.

The city bus has limited options, few Lyfts available and there’s a shortage of taxis roaming around.

We talked with one taxi driver Wednesday who says transportation is hard in the colder months, and he expects New Years Eve to be mayhem. He said he is currently is working solo for this company and that his partner is away visiting family. However, he said he works around the clock to make sure everyone makes it safely to their destination.

“Holidays like that you’ll find them out here, but there are so many...it’s going to be rough and if it’s bad weather it’s going to be rougher. A lot of drivers don’t like to drive in inclement weather or at night for the most part,” said Raymond Greene, taxi driver.

Greene suggests ordering your transportation early and getting a reservation to guarantee you have a safe and reliable ride.

