Judge to Kyle woman: ‘Did he have to die?’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A former actress was sentenced Wednesday for the 2021 shooting death of a man.

Jesse Schmockel, 23, earlier pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the November 2021 shooting death of Nova Alexander.

During her plea, Schmockel said that she brought a gun to the trailer where Alexander and nine other people were. Paul Andrews, Schmockel’s attorney, said she had been carrying a gun for protection after receiving online threats from a woman who had also been at the trailer that night.

Troughout the hearing, Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle talked about the letters she got from Schmockel’s family and the cast of “War Pony,” the movie Schmockel was involved in. Wipf Pfeifle said the letters she received from cast mates were too formulaic and, while the intention was there, many of the letters stated that Schmockel could do good if given a chance. Wipf Pfeifle stated Schmockel, who as a history of methamphetamine use, had already been through treatment various times for her addiction but did not follow through with it in the end.

Before the sentencing, Wipf Pfeifle asked Schmockel, “Did he have to die?” about Alexander. The judge continued by saying, “Before you decided that you want to stop.”

Wipf Pfeifle handed down a 10-year suspended sentence on the manslaughter charge with six years of probation and 180 days in jail. She also gave an additional 365 days on two simple assault charges. Schmockel was given credit for the 394 days already spent in jail.

Schmockel’s probation would include counseling and staying away from drugs, guns, and alcohol.

Wipf Pfeifle made it clear that if Schmockel were to break any of the conditions set on the sentencing, she would go to prison for the initial 10 years. The judge added that this was a one-time deal and urged Schmockel to make sure that she actually better herself.

At the end of Wednesday’s hearing, Wipf Pfeifle quoted the letter Schmockel’s brother wrote, which said in part, “Live a life that would make Nova Alexander proud.”

