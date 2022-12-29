Humane Society sees an uptick in people surrendering man’s best friend

The pandemic, inflation, and housing issues are all reasons why animal shelters and humane societies are seeing more people relinquishing ownership
Humane Society of the Black Hills could use more families welcoming furry friends.
Humane Society of the Black Hills could use more families welcoming furry friends.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For months, animal shelters across the country have experienced an increase in pet surrenders, especially when it comes to man’s best friend.

Rapid City isn’t immune to this phenomenon, with the Humane Society of the Black Hills hitting capacity.

According to various news outlets across the country more and more pet owners are surrendering their four-legged friends.

“We’re seeing more dogs in the shelter,” said Jerry Steinley, executive director of the Humane Society of the Black Hills. “So whereas this time last year, we might have had several kennels open, this time this year, we’re full. We’re starting to see more surrenders, we’re starting to see more puppies and just more dogs in general.”

The pandemic, inflation, and housing issues are all reasons why animal shelters and humane societies are seeing more people relinquishing ownership.

“I think there’s a lot of reasons and it’s just the perfect storm of all these things happening. I think there was a lot of spay/neuter that didn’t get done during COVID and I think we’re starting to see the puppies from that. I think there’s not as many good housing options for people right now and we’re seeing some people dropping off animals that can’t find a place to stay with them. And it’s a hard economy,’ continued Steinley. “It’s hard, people don’t have a ton of expendable money, and animals are expensive.”

As an open-admission shelter serving about 20 counties, the Humane Society of the Black Hills only has 94 dog kennels.

“We have about 100 dogs under the roof so we have a lot of dogs. So if you’re looking for a puppy, you’re looking for a bigger dog, there’s a lot of options down here,’ said Steinley. “Right now we’re doing a foster-to-adopt program, we encourage people to look at that. We’re doing a name-your-price sale on dogs and then we work with other shelters, who’re pretty much full right now as you can imagine. So, we just daily, we try to get them adopted, we try to get them out, we try to get them socialized and it’s just a constant kind of project.”

Despite the influx of man’s best friend, Steinley reminds people the shelter is still open to those who need it.

The Humane Society of the Black Hills is open daily starting at 11 a.m. They’ll even be open on New Year’s Eve if you’re looking to add a furry family member to ring in the New Year with.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Hopkins was arrested Dec. 27, charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of a...
RCPD makes arrest in November shooting death
A Rapid City woman is sentenced for drug trafficking.
Rapid City woman sentenced to 14-year prison term for drug trafficking
Rapid City police investigate North Rapid shooting Tuesday night
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Noem commutes 7 sentences on Christmas Eve
This is a surveillance image of the person who reportedly robbed the 777 Casino in Rapid City...
Rapid City casino robbed day before Christmas

Latest News

THE RACE TO BE THE NEXT CHAIR OF SOUTH DAKOTA'S REPUBLICAN PARTY HEATED UP TODAY.
TWO EAST RIVER LAWMAKERS WILL VIE FOR GOP CHAIR
Jesse Schmockel, a 23-year-old woman from Kyle, was sentenced for the death of Nova Alexander.
Judge to Kyle woman: ‘Did he have to die?’
Low amount of drivers for upcoming holiday
Order early for New Year’s drivers
Traveler continue to see delays.
Canceled flights continue to disrupt plans