GoFundMe for 12-year-old who died in blizzard surpasses goal in less than 24 hours

The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with his family".(GoFundMe)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The GoFundMe campaign was set at $8,500 to cover funeral expenses, and has raised over $9,000 in a single day with nearly 250 donations.

A 12-year-old South Dakota boy tragically passed away from Influenza A after severe winter weather prevented emergency crews from reaching his Family.

Honor Beauvais was diagnosed the day prior and sent home, where his condition worsened.

“I and my daughter tried for hours to reach the emergency preparedness personnel on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation to get help for Honor,” said Rose Cordier-Beauvais, Honor’s grandmother and the fundraiser organizer. “A snowplow eventually was able to make a path for an ambulance. Honor was taken to the Indian Health Service, a government hospital three miles away, where he passed away due to his illness.”

Honor was a 6th grader at Sapa Un Catholic Academy in St. Francis. The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who “loved spending time with his family”.

“The roads in South Dakota and on the reservation are finally being cleared enough so that we can plan the wake and funeral for our beloved boy, Honor.” said Cordier-Beauvais.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: gf.me/v/c/ndqw/pfmvsq-12-YR-Old-Died-Tragically-In-SD-Blizzard

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Hopkins was arrested Dec. 27, charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of a...
RCPD makes arrest in November shooting death
A Rapid City woman is sentenced for drug trafficking.
Rapid City woman sentenced to 14-year prison term for drug trafficking
Rapid City police investigate North Rapid shooting Tuesday night
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Noem commutes 7 sentences on Christmas Eve
This is a surveillance image of the person who reportedly robbed the 777 Casino in Rapid City...
Rapid City casino robbed day before Christmas

Latest News

Police: Sioux Falls man becomes victim of bitcoin fraud
An easy, healthy recipe to bring to the family table this next year.
Cooking with Eric - Cannellini Beans with Tomatoes, Garlic and Sage
Rapid City 7 day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
Thousands of fentanyl pills taken off the streets.
DEA: 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl seized in five-state area that includes South Dakota