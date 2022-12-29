DEA: 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl seized in five-state area that includes South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the year ends, the Drug Enforcement Administration adds up the number of lethal doses of fentanyl seized in the five-state Omaha Division that includes South Dakota. The division seized 4.7 million doses to be exact.

Throughout the country, the DEA grabbed 379 million doses of this fentanyl in pill and powder form. This, the DEA claims, was enough to kill every American.

See: Roberts County deputies snag enough fentanyl to kill every person in South Dakota

“The amount of fentanyl we’ve seized across our division has far surpassed our totals from last year,” DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King said.

“In some states, our totals tripled the amount reported in 2021. The lethality and seriousness of this drug can’t be talked about enough. Now is the time for families to sit down and have conversations about the consequences that can come from taking this incredibly potent substance,” King said.

In a release, the DEA said that just two milligrams of fentanyl, small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially deadly dose. Fentanyl is the primary drug threat in Minnesota and ties with methamphetamine as the number one drug threat in Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

DEA has created a Faces of Fentanyl memorial to commemorate the lives lost from fentanyl poisoning. To submit a photo of a loved one lost to fentanyl, please send their name, age, and photograph to fentanylawareness@dea.gov, or post a photo and their name to social media using the hashtag #JustKNOW.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.