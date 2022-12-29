Custer plans to use French Creek to discharge wastewater

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s an old and out of date water system in constant need of repair. Now the city of Custer wants to make some changes.

“The best option for us was French Creek. We were given the option of continuing to discharge into Flynn Creek as most of our system does now, but that is further away. French Creek is closer and it’s all downhill and all of the property that we’re going under is public property, so we don’t need to go through private landowners to get easements,” said Custer City Council member Peg Ryan, Ward 3.

Local property owners say the city didn’t inform them of the plan. Neil Schanzenbach says the city did post a notice in the paper, but he says that’s not enough communication.

“I’ve gone in-depth to study it. We have engineers. We have professional geologists. We have contacted doctors of water systems and from the School of Mines. So the research that we’ve put into this is extensive. We want to help the city so that a mistake is not made to put degraded water into French Creek,” said Preserve French Creek Group member Jill Schanzenbach.

Both sides agree the wastewater has to go somewhere. However, the city doesn’t want it flowing into Flynn Creek because of the distance. That creek is farther and uphill from the current wastewater plant, and sending water there would use more equipment and increase the cost.

“Still on track to continue to move forward with the plan the way we proposed it, so, at this point, it is going to go through French Creek,” said Ryan.

Regardless of where the wastewater drains, the city of Custer is responsible for monitoring the water quality over a five-year span, which can be extended every five years.

