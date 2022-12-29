Cooking with Eric - Cannellini Beans with Tomatoes, Garlic and Sage

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - So simple yet so delicious! This recipe is perfect for holidays or busy weeknight meals.

First, pour 1/4 c olive oil in a skillet and heat over medium-high heat. Saute1/8 cup chopped fresh sage leaves with 3 cloves of sliced garlic. Cook until garlic is translucent.

Add 1 (15oz) can diced tomatoes with the juice and 1/4 tsp salt. Simmer until the tomatoes are shiny and the juices have mostly evaporated.

Then add a quarter teaspoon black pepper, 1/2 cup low sodium chicken broth. Bring to a boil. Add 1 can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained and reduce heat. Simmer until heated through and flavors have melded together.

Serve with chopped parsley and real bacon bits!

