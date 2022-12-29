Canceled flights continue to disrupt plans

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There was a major disruption in airlines this past week due to the storm that went across the United States. Many travelers experienced long lines for customer service, slept on airport floors, and were not being able to make it home for the holidays.

Although Rapid City Regional Airport didn’t see major delays like other airports, one traveler was stuck at the Seattle airport Christmas Eve for 7 hours trying to fly to Denver after his flight was cancelled.

“So, I’m hoping to get on this flight then I get to the gate and it’s a couple hours early and the flight gets delayed, gets delayed, gets delayed and it was like four hours later then it was supposed to be scheduled. They started boarding and I am number one on this standby list, so I’m like ‘please, please someone or whatever.’ I go up to the front and the last person is boarding, then I refresh my Southwest app and all of a sudden, I’m in,” said traveler Toby Scott.

Other travelers, however, were able to make it back to Rapid City. A group who flew through the Dallas Fort Worth airport told us their experiences.

“It was really busy because I know there were a bunch of cancellations. My brother’s flight got cancelled twice when he was trying to get home to Cincinnati, but ours wasn’t. But it was super busy and super packed,” said traveler Jaden Dougal.

“A lot of crowded people I guess. you know that one is a lot bigger than this one, and I’ve been to that one multiple times,” explained travleer Elijah Samsel.

“There was a lot of them, both of them actually. I got lucky ours didn’t get cancelled or delayed,” said traveler Jonathan Mendez.

Wednesday a total of 4,659 flights were cancelled in the United States; 2,509 of them were with Southwest.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.