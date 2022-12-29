Act repealing discriminatory laws signed by Biden

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Respect Act, sponsored by Sen. Mike Rounds, repealing discriminatory federal laws targeting Native Americans, was signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The Respect Act has been in the works since 2016. It repeals 11 outdated federal laws, including laws that took Native American children from their families, placing them in Indian reform schools.

The Act also aims to serve as a step forward in attempts to consult and coordinate with Native American tribes.

“This is the important time to recognize that everything that we did in the past, in terms to trying to assimilate the Native American population into our civilization, wasn’t necessary a good thing and this is one way in which we can express that and recognize that it was not correct and let our Native American friends and neighbors know that it’s a small step. At least we’re trying to send a message that we could have done better,” Rounds explained.

Rounds says the Respect Act will ensure the relationship between tribes and the federal government is mended going forward.

