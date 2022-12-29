Accumulating snow possible to begin the new year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds clear out overnight and clear skies are expected by morning. Patchy fog is possible on the South Dakota plains. Low temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s.

Friday will be mild with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Expect sunshine for much of the day! Clouds will begin to move in from the west during the afternoon and evening hours, but overall it should be a gorgeous day.

Saturday will be warmer with temperatures in the 40s for many! Partly cloudy skies are expected for the final day of 2022. We could kick off the new year with the potential for accumulating snow! There is still a lot of uncertainty with the storm track.

Scenario one takes the center of the storm through Colorado, northern Kansas, eastern Nebraska and into Iowa. With this, the heaviest snow would fall in Nebraska and parts of eastern South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota. While the heaviest snow falls away from KOTA Territory, there is still an area of snow that will push into southwest and south-central South Dakota Sunday night and Monday, bringing lighter snowfall.

Scenario two brings the low pressure center much closer to the Black Hills region. This would give all of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming a shot to see accumulating snow. This storm does not look to be as severe as the two previous storms. Accumulations will be much less than the blizzard two weeks ago, and winds will be significantly lighter, too. There’s no Arctic blast expected either. The coldest it looks to get is in the 20s at times next week.

Be sure to keep checking this website, social media and watch our newscasts for the latest up to date information about this potential snowfall.

