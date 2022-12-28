RCPD makes arrest in November shooting death

William Hopkins was arrested Dec. 27, charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of a...
William Hopkins was arrested Dec. 27, charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of a Rapid City man.(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police have arrested 28-year-old William Hopkins for the shooting death of a Rapid City man Nov. 20.

Hopkins, of Rapid City, is charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of 28-year-old Jon Walter II. Hopkins was arrested Tuesday night.

Walter was shot and killed at a home on the 700 block of North Seventh Street.

