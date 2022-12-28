RCPD makes arrest in November shooting death

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police have arrested 28-year-old William Hopkins for the shooting death of a Rapid City man Nov. 20.

Hopkins, of Rapid City, is charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of 28-year-old Jon Walter II. Hopkins was arrested Tuesday night.

Walter was shot and killed at a home on the 700 block of North Seventh Street.

