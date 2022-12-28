Rapid City woman sentenced to 14-year prison term for drug trafficking

A Rapid City woman is sentenced for drug trafficking.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Stevie Williams, a 39-year-old woman from Rapid City, was sentenced to 14 years in prison following a conviction for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Williams had previously pleaded guilty to the charge, following a federal indictment in March 2021.

In a release, the Department of Justice says there was a conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine into South Dakota from Arizona and Mexico through arrangements made with Williams and others in the conspiracy. Williams, DOJ claims, sent drug money through the mail.

Her co-conspirators are awaiting sentencing or trial.

