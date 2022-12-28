Luggage piles up at airports amid travel chaos

Airline passengers are dealing with major flight delays and cancellations that have caused luggage to pile up at airports. (Credit: KUSA via CNN Newsource)
By KUSA Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENVER (KUSA) - There has been no let up to the travel nightmares airline passengers are experiencing throughout the country.

The blast of winter weather gripping the nation has forced thousands of flight delays and cancellations.

Southwest Airlines is especially struggling. It said it is flying only about one-third of its scheduled flights over the next several days.

Those cancellations and delays have caused bags of luggage to pile up at some airports.

Jill Devereaux is searching for her bags from a flight that never left Denver.

The CEO of Southwest apologized for the travel mess. (CNN, WCCO, KUSA, WJLA, SOUTHWEST AIRLINES, WUSA, MONICA BENAVIDEZ, KMBC)

She waited three hours in a line on Sunday to file a baggage claim and said she hopes her luggage stayed in Denver after her flight to Boise, Idaho, was canceled on Friday.

Jaafar Bahraini is in a similar situation. Bahraini and his family made it all the way to their gate when their flight to San Jose, California, was canceled.

After waiting in long lines all day, he came back the next day to do it again.

“I think that their policy is no matter what, it’s going into the city and then coming back. Either I have to pick it up here or get it delivered,” he said.

Alex Smith and his wife are holding onto their luggage until the very last minute so their bags don’t get lost if their flight gets canceled.

“Our flight is coming from Houston, so we’ve just been watching that flight and it just gets delayed and delayed and delayed,” he said.

FlightAware reports Southwest canceled more than 2,500 flights on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

