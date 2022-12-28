Gas prices continue to decline

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The U.S. continues to see the affects of inflation in fuel, however, gas prices did decline for the seventh straight week.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 27, the average gas price in the U.S. is $3.10 a gallon but in South Dakota the average gas is $3.05 according to AAA.

Right now fuel prices are cheaper than last year, and according to GasBuddy. The cheapest gas in Rapid City is $2.89.

AAA is predicting gas prices will continue to decline for the remainder of the month and start to increase in January like in previous years. However, many factors play a role in gas prices fluctuating: such as, the ease of China’s pandemic restrictions, the war in Ukraine, and a drop in oil supplies.

With fuel prices fluctuating since the pandemic, many people wonder what prices will be like for 2023. GasBuddy’s annual Fuel Outlook will be answering that later this week.

