Cooking with Eric - Pizza in a Bowl

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a recipe that’s so quick and easy, your family can sit down to dinner in just minutes after a busy day.

First, cook 8 ounces of rigatoni according to package directions. Drain. Meanwhile, in a large skillet brown a pound of ground beef and 1/2 cup chopped onion until beef is no longer pink and onion is translucent. Be sure the break the beef up into crumbles as you cook it. Drain excess grease, then add a 15oz can of tomato sauce, a can of cream of mushroom soup, undiluted, as well as 2 cups of shredded mozzarella cheese. Heat until cheese is melted.

Then add the pasta and a package of pepperoni to beef mixture. Heat through, stirring to thoroughly combine. Top with some fresh basil before serving, if desired.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a surveillance image of the person who reportedly robbed the 777 Casino in Rapid City...
Rapid City casino robbed day before Christmas
Fatal Fire in Sioux Falls shed
Sioux Falls Police investigate fatal fire
Strong winds continue overnight, weakening Wednesday
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
The SD National Guard is helping the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Rosebud Sioux Tribe with timber...
Two western South Dakota tribes are still fighting the effects of previous winter storms

Latest News

Super easy weeknight meal recipe taken from yesteryear.
Cooking Beef with Eric - Johnny Marzetti’s Pasta and Beef Dish
Rhonda Pearcy, Fork Real Café owner.
Fork Real Café earns community recognition
Super easy recipe featuring golden chicken and a mouth-watering garlic cream sauce.
Cooking with Eric - Creamy Garlic Chicken
A flavorful, healthy soup for this cold weather season!
Cooking Beef with Eric - Calypso Beef Soup