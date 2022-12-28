Cooking Beef with Eric - Johnny Marzetti’s Pasta and Beef Dish

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This easy recipe was once a staple at a restaurant called Marzetti back in 1924. I made a couple of adjustments.

First, brown a pound of ground beef until no longer pink. Drain excess grease and place in a slow cooker.

While the beef is browning, cook a half pound of rainbow rotini or your favorite pasta according to package directions. Drain and place in slow cooker with the beef.

To the beef and pasta mixture, stir in a diced onion and a half pound of sliced mushrooms. Also add a chopped green pepper. Pour in a can (15oz) of tomato sauce, then season with a teaspoon of salt, a half teaspoon of pepper and a teaspoon of granulated garlic (or garlic powder). Stir in 4 ounces of shredded cheddar cheese. Cook on HIGH for an hour, stirring occasionally.

Serve with more cheese, if desired.

