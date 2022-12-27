Warmer temperatures early this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mild Chinook winds will bring 50s to much of the area today. And the mild westerly flow will continue tomorrow, with highs Wednesday in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

We will see extensive high cloudiness from time to time through Wednesday, with more sunshine later in the week. A storm system will mostly pass south of us tomorrow, so only a sprinkle or flurry will be possible.

A stronger system moves into the plains New Year’s Day and early next week. That system may bring a better chance of at least light snow along with colder temperatures. However, no frigid arctic air is seen in our near future.

