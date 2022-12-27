Upcoming Knights of Columbus fundraiser combines bowling with winter coats

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the last decade, the start of a new year means an opportunity to give back to the Rapid City community through the Knights of Columbus.

In January, the 10th annual Coats for Kids bowling tournament will take place, fundraising money to purchase new coats for kids at the Black Hills Children’s Home.

Knights of Columbus also donates to other community organizations throughout the year, including the KOTA Care & Share Food Drive.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.