Upcoming Knights of Columbus fundraiser combines bowling with winter coats

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the last decade, the start of a new year means an opportunity to give back to the Rapid City community through the Knights of Columbus.

In January, the 10th annual Coats for Kids bowling tournament will take place, fundraising money to purchase new coats for kids at the Black Hills Children’s Home.

Knights of Columbus also donates to other community organizations throughout the year, including the KOTA Care & Share Food Drive.

